On 10th Anniversary of Deputy's Death, Officers Hold Memorial

Local law enforcement paid their respects Friday afternoon to Gary McCormack, the Greene County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on this day 10 years ago.

On Oct. 6, 2007, McCormack was responding to a separate motor vehicle accident when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. 32 years of age at the time, McCormack had been with the sheriff’s office for four months. He previously served seven years as patrol sergeant for the Republic Police Department.

Friday afternoon, law enforcement gathered for a memorial in front of the Greene County Judicial Courts Facility next to the Peace Officers Monument, which bears the names of other fallen officers.