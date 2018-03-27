25 Have Applied for Ozark Schools Superintendent Position

The Ozark School District Board of Education will begin reviewing applications for the superintendent vacancy tomorrow during a closed session meeting.

District officials say they’ve received 25 applications for the position, seven from outside of Missouri. The Board of Education plans to schedule interviews the first week of April with the hopes of selecting and announcing the new superintendent at the regular board meeting on April 17.

According to the district, the board of education is working with the Missouri School Board Association to conduct the search. Board members sought input from Ozark staff and community members through an online survey and community forum.

Ozark School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Patterson announced his plan to retire the end of June during a district-wide staff meeting in February.