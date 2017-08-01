Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Nears

Voters who need to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August 8th election must do so by Wednesday, August 2. In Greene County, voters in Fair Grove and Republic will go to the polls on August 8.

Those who are homebound or are out of town can request an absentee ballot either with a handwritten note or through a form that can be found on the Greene County Clerk’s website. They must be signed by voters and received in the county clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail and received in the county clerk’s office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said his office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 7 for in-person absentee voting for anyone unable to go to their polling place on August 8. His office will also be open for absentee voting on Saturday (8/5) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.