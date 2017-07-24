Active Transportation On Ozarks Greenways

This week on Making Democracy Work host Debbie Good speaks with Dawn Gardner. Gardner is a committee member of Let's Go Smart of Ozark Greenways.

Let’s Go Smart is a partnership led by Ozark Greenways, designed to encourage residents and visitors of Springfield to consider their transportation choices. Whether it’s walking, biking, riding the bus, carpooling, driving or any combination, “going smart” means thinking ahead and deciding which option makes the most of our health, environment, resources and quality of life.

For more information and ways that you can be involved check out the Let's Go Smart website.