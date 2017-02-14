Another Springfield Public Schools Student Diagnosed with Mumps

Another case of mumps has been confirmed in a Springfield Public Schools student. The child diagnosed attends Westport Middle School.

The district recently alerted parents that a child attending Carver Middle School was diagnosed with mumps. Two students who attend Bissett Elementary were also diagnosed along with a student at Central High School.

According to SPS officials, parents should monitor their children for symptoms, which include swollen glands in front of and below the ear, and possibly a headache and fever. If symptoms appear, parents should contact their child’s primary healthcare provider.

Parents are encouraged to have their children immunized against mumps if they aren’t already. In the event of an outbreak, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services requires all students who aren’t vaccinated to stay home for at least 26 days.

For those without insurance, shots are available at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s West Side Public Health Center and at Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

