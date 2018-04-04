April 3, 2018 Election Results

Two tax proposals for Ozarks Technical Community College have been approved by voters. Proposition A continues a five-cent property tax for OTC first approved by voters in 1998. Proposition B is a new five-cent property tax to sunset after 20 years.

OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon says they’ll use the funds to continue existing programs such as the Middle College and they’ll add a new center in Republic and a new Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Technology on the Springfield campus. They’ll also develop new career training programs and expand technical and healthcare programs at the Richwood Valley and Table Rock campuses.

Several school districts in the Ozarks had money issues on Tuesday’s ballot.

In Marshfield, voters approved a 49-cent increase to the operating tax levy to fund pay increases for employees of the Marshfield School District. The money will also be used to resume sending students to OTC and for school upgrades.

A bond issue approved by voters in Ash Grove will allow the school district to make needed upgrades, including improving security systems.

Clever voters said no to a ballot measure that would have funded a new early childhood education center.

A ballot measure for improvements in the Crane School District was approved Tuesday.

Voters in the Marionville school district approved the borrowing of funds for construction of a storm shelter and improvements to school facilities.

Stone County voters turned down an increase in the tax levy for the Stone County Health Department. The funds would have been used for a new health department facility in Reeds Spring.

Two ballot measures for the Central Crossing Fire Protection District were approved Tuesday—one will provide 24-hours a day, seven days a week staffing of the district.

