Berkeley College Republican Defends Inviting Milo Yiannopoulos To Campus

Two students who are part of the UC Berkeley College Republicans were attacked Thursday on campus, though not by anyone affiliated with the university. The attack happened the day after a group of protesters caused thousands of dollars worth of damage on campus protesting a planned appearance by the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The university ended up canceling the event a couple of hours before it was supposed to start.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Troy Worden, a junior at Berkeley and a member of the College Republicans, which invited Yiannopoulos to campus.

