Blood Supply in the Ozarks "Critically Low"

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued a Code Red alert for two blood types: O positive and O negative. The alert means there’s less than a one-day supply in reserve.
According to CBCO spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, recent winter weather has hurt donor turnout and forced the cancellation of some blood drives, resulting in nearly 500 fewer blood donations in the first two weeks of the year.
CBCO is also under a Code Yellow Alert for A Positive and B Negative blood types.
Pilgrim urges people to give. He calls the blood supply “critically low.”
There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the Ozarks:
Springfield
220 W. Plainview Rd.
Monday – Friday
Saturday
Sunday
7 am – 7 pm
7 am – 1 pm
9 am – 3 pm
Joplin
NorthPark Mall
Monday – Friday
11 am – 6 pm
Bentonville
1400 SE Walton Blvd.
Monday – Thursday
Friday
11 am – 6 pm
8 am – 2 pm
Springdale
3503 S. Thompson St.
Monday – Thursday
Friday
11 am – 6 pm
8 am – 2 pm
Blood Drives
Locate a drive near you online at www.cbco.org
Mobile blood drives are also held in various towns within the 39 county CBCO service area. Find out more here.