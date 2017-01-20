Blood Supply in the Ozarks "Critically Low"

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued a Code Red alert for two blood types: O positive and O negative. The alert means there’s less than a one-day supply in reserve.

According to CBCO spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, recent winter weather has hurt donor turnout and forced the cancellation of some blood drives, resulting in nearly 500 fewer blood donations in the first two weeks of the year.

CBCO is also under a Code Yellow Alert for A Positive and B Negative blood types.

Pilgrim urges people to give. He calls the blood supply “critically low.”

There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the Ozarks:

Springfield

220 W. Plainview Rd.

Monday – Friday

Saturday

Sunday

7 am – 7 pm

7 am – 1 pm

9 am – 3 pm

Joplin

NorthPark Mall

Monday – Friday

11 am – 6 pm

Bentonville

1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Monday – Thursday

Friday

11 am – 6 pm

8 am – 2 pm

Springdale

3503 S. Thompson St.

Monday – Thursday

Friday

11 am – 6 pm

8 am – 2 pm

Blood Drives

Locate a drive near you online at www.cbco.org

Mobile blood drives are also held in various towns within the 39 county CBCO service area. Find out more here.