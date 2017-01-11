Bond Issue for Schools to be on Springfield Ballot in April

Springfield voters will be asked this spring to approve a $189 million bond proposal to make school improvements identified as critical in Springfield Public Schools' Facility Master Plan. The Springfield school board has voted unanimously to place the request on the April 4 ballot to fund projects in 19 schools and expand space for early childhood education programs.

Tuesday’s decision follows a 12-month process that evaluated all schools and identified needed improvements.

According to the Springfield Public School District, the proposal requests a 24-cent increase to the debt-service levy, which would be phased in over two years. The cost to the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would be $23 the first year and $46 annually beginning the second year.

If the bond proposal is approved by voters in April, Phase I projects in the Facility Master Plan would be completed over the next six years.