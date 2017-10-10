Books and More Available at Friends of the Library Sale

It’s almost time for the Friends of the Library Book Sale in Springfield. The Friends Preview Night is October 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the sale opens to the general public October 18. Springfield-Greene County Libraries spokesperson Kathleen O’Dell said seven and a half tractor trailer loads of items will be for sale, which makes the event one of the biggest ever.

According to O’Dell, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of books, CD’s and DVD’s as well as "80 bankers' boxes full of genealogical materials that were donated by the Greene County Archives, and so people who are interested in doing genealogical research, especially in states sort of in the southern, you know, from Missouri on down, kind of southeast, we have the genealogical items catagorized by state."

There’s also a large collection of children’s collectible books, she said, as well as a military history collection.

O’Dell said lines typically start forming outside the doors on Preview Night about two hours before they open. The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale runs through October 22 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.