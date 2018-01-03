California Nonprofit Looks To Combat Homelessness Through Sharing

The sharing economy is thriving in California: people share everything from car rides to community gardens to housing. Now, there’s a tiny nonprofit in the Bay Area that’s using sharing to help ease one of the nation’s worst homelessness crises.

Teryl Burt was one of the first to participate. She’s 65 and lives alone in El Cerrito, California, near Berkeley, and recently invited a family to live with her. Reporter Ariel Plotnick (@arielplotnick) visited to check in on how it’s going.

