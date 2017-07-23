Chris Froome Set To Win His Fourth Tour De France Title Sunday

It's expected to be a celebratory ride into Paris for Chris Froome when the Tour de France ends Sunday. The British rider added to his overall lead Saturday; he has also avoided crashes that took out some of cycling's big names — including his teammate Geraint Thomas.

Froome's opponents saw Saturday's time trial in Marseilles as the last chance to take the yellow jersey from him, but they were unable to gain time on the reigning champion, who took third place. He now has a 54-second lead over Colombia's Rigoberto Urán — who banged into a barricade during his time trial.

Ahead of Sunday's 64-mile ride into Paris, the final spot on the podium was still up for grabs, as third-place Romain Bardet of France had only a one-second edge over Spain's Mikel Landa — a teammate of Froome's on Team Sky.

"With the expected win, Froome will claim his third straight championship and fourth overall," NPR's Tom Goldman reports. That will put him one away from an exclusive club of five-time winners that includes legendary riders Jacque Anquetil, Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinaut and Miguel Indurain. American Lance Armstrong had his record seven tour victories stripped and stricken from the record books after he admitted doping."

Froome took up the challenge of winning this Tour without one of the best riders on his Sky team after Thomas was lost to a crash in the race's wild ninth stage. On the same day, Froome's rival (and former teammate) Richie Porte was also forced to withdraw due to a horrendous crash. At the time, Porte was in fifth place.

Froome lost the leader's yellow jersey in the Pyrenees midway through this year's Tour, but he reclaimed it on stage 14, using strong team tactics and a final sprint that took advantage of a splintered peloton.

