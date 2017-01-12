City, County Crews Ready to Tackle Potential Problems Caused by Ice Storm

The City of Springfield and Greene County want residents to know they’re ready to respond if the ice storm that’s expected to impact the Ozarks causes downed trees and power lines.

According to the City, while this storm isn't expected to have near the impact of the ice storm that occurred on this day in 2007, Springfield Public Works has prepared all crews and equipment to deal with any downed trees and debris. Generators, chainsaws, aerial trucks and chipper trucks are ready, and road crews begin rotating shifts this afternoon. Crews are prepared to start putting pretreatment on roads once the precipitation begins to freeze. The Greene County Highway Department will be working alongside the city’s Public Works Department.

The Highway Department has brought in 100 extra barricades to use if the area should experience any flooding with rain expected over the weekend.

City officials advise residents to avoid traveling tomorrow if possible. If you have to drive, watch out for any downed power lines on roadways. The Springfield Police Department says motorists who have to be out on the roads tomorrow to follow these guidelines for driving on snow and ice.

Power outages can be reported to City Utilities by calling 1-888-863-9001.

According to city officials, generators should only be used outdoors. Use only a heavy-duty extension cord according to the manufacturer's instructions. The Springfield Fire Department recommends at least one carbon monoxide alarm per level of the home.

If alternative heating methods are used, remember to follow manufacturers’ guidelines and use only fuel appropriate for that heating method. Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall and turned off when you leave the room.