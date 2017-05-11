With Comey Out, Acting FBI Director Faces Senate Intel Committee

Before President Trump fired James Comey on Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee already had planned one of its regular oversight hearings where the leaders of the U.S. intelligence community check in with the panel.

Now committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will be questioning Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over the top law enforcement agency just two days ago. Also joining McCabe are: Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, CIA Director Michael Pompeo, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and the heads of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Heavy questioning about Russian meddling in last year's presidential election is expected, along with talk about surveillance of foreign targets that incidentally sweeps up the communications of Americans who are not targets of the surveillance.

