With Contract Extension, SPS's Jungmann Signed on Through 2020

The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann’s contract through the 2019-2020 school year.

The announcement on Friday came following the board’s annual review of the district leader, conducted on Tuesday. It’s the third time the board has extended his contract since hiring Jungmann on July 1, 2014.

"We established specific goals as a basis for his evaluation and this formal review is the culmination of regular progress checks and updates on those goals," Dr. Denise Fredrick, school board president, said in a news release. "Following a complete evaluation, with extensive input from all board members, we are in total agreement that Dr. Jungmann exceeds our expectations in his progress."

The superintendent’s annual base pay for 2016-2017 is $240,466. The new contract shows his salary in 2019-2020 will play him a base salary equal to the previous school year’s. Jungmann is eligible for a raise in base salary only if the school board approves a step increase for the district’s teachers.

In addition, the 2019-2020 extension offers an annuity increase from $12,000 to $22,000.

Dr. Jungmann is also eligible for a retention bonus should he meet certain criteria during each contract year. The bonuses were included in last year’s contract extension, and offer $30,000 if he stays through 2019, and $40,000 if he stays through 2020.