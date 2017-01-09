A Conversation with State Representative Elijah Haahr

This week on Making Democracy Work host Lisa Langley speaks with State Representative Elijah Haahr. Representative Haahr covers the 134th district which is found in Springfield, MO. Recently Representative Haahr was elected by the Missouri House of Representatives as the Speaker Pro Tem, the number two leadership position in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Listen in as Lisa Langley speaks with Rep. Haahr about the duties of a Speaker Pro Tem, Right to work, Tort Reform for civil litigations, and education reform in the state of Missouri.

If you'd like to contact your state representative and receive prompt responses Rep. Haahr suggests writing a non-for letter and mailing it in to their office as those tend to take president over form letters and emails.