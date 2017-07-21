Daniel Goldstein: How Can We Prevent Regret?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Prevention.

About Daniel Goldstein's TED Talk

We've all felt regret over poor decisions. Behavioral Economist Daniel Goldstein wants to change that. He builds tools that help us imagine our futures, so we can make better decisions in the present.

About Daniel Goldstein



Daniel Goldstein studies decision-making — how we can give ourselves the right incentives, reminders, and rules of thumb to make smarter long-term choices.

In 2015, he served as President of the Society for Judgment and Decision Making, the largest academic society in Behavioral Economics.

Goldstein is Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research and was a former professor at London Business School.

