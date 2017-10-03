Related Program: 
Delve into Greenhouse and High Tunnel Growing

Randy Stout, field supervisor at MSU's Fruit Experiment Station, works on a demonstration planting for the Greenhouse and High Tunnel Workshop.

Do you like growing your own plants, fruits and vegetables? Then the upcoming Greenhouse and High Tunnel Workshop at Missouri State University’s (MSU) Fruit Experiment Station in Mountain Grove might just be for you. 

Scheduled from Oct. 12-13, 2017, the workshop is a joint effort among Missouri State’s Darr College of Agriculture, University of Missouri Cooperative Extension and Lincoln University.

Participants will learn more about using a greenhouse or high tunnel effectively to control the growing environment better and extend the growing season. 

Jennifer Morganthaler, agriculture instructor at MSU, explains about the workshop and what it will cover.

Registration is on a first come, first served basis. The cost is $50 per person and includes materials and lunch.

Industry sponsors that made the workshop possible include Atlas Greenhouse, BWI Companies, GFG Ag Services, Grimes Horticulture, High Caliper Growing System, Indoor Garden Supply, Johnny’s Selected Seeds and MPR Supply Company.

To get more information or to register, call 417-547-7500.

