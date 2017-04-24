Despite National Attention, Jon Ossoff Says Georgia 6th District Race Still About Local Issues

The political battle over Georgia’s 6th District could become the most expensive House race in history.

Last week, Democrat Jon Ossoff just missed an outright win in a special election to replace now-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. He faces Republican Karen Handle in a June 20 runoff that’s drawn the money and attention of both national parties, and has been called an electoral test for President Trump.

Ossoff (@ossoff) speaks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti.

