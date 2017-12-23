Director with Center for Non-Profit Leadership Talks about Local Volunteerism Study

This week on Making Democracy Work, host Crystal Brigman Mahaney speaks with Dan Prater, executive director at the Center for Non-Profit Leadership at Drury University, as well as co-chair for Non-Profit Missouri.

Prater speaks about recent research studies exploring volunteerism in Greene and Christian counties. He discusses how local data from such studies helps to inform and shape best practices for both non-profits and law makers alike.

This program originally was aired Monday, December 11th.