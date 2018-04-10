Related Program: 
Diversity Conference Takes On Racism

A session at the 2017 Collaborative Diversity Conference.

The topic of racism will take center stage at Missouri State University’s Collaborative Diversity Conference this year.

Themed “Facing Racism in 2018 and Beyond: A Changing Dynamic,” the conference will take place from April 25-27 in the Plaster Student Union on campus. Wes Pratt, chief diversity officer and assistant to the president at MSU, offers more information about the event. 

Highlights include:

The registration fee is $250 and the pre-conference costs $100. For more information or to register, visit the conference website.

Missouri State University
Division of Diversity & Inclusion
Wes Pratt
Collaborative Diversity Conference

