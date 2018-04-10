Diversity Conference Takes On Racism

The topic of racism will take center stage at Missouri State University’s Collaborative Diversity Conference this year.
Themed “Facing Racism in 2018 and Beyond: A Changing Dynamic,” the conference will take place from April 25-27 in the Plaster Student Union on campus. Wes Pratt, chief diversity officer and assistant to the president at MSU, offers more information about the event.
Highlights include:
- April 25, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - A pre-conference session facilitated by the Facing Racism Institute
- April 26, 9:15-10:30 a.m. - Opening plenary address on inclusive excellence by Dr. Damon A. Williams, chief catalyst in the Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership and Social Innovation
- April 26, 10:45 a.m.-noon - NAACP Missouri travel advisory panel
- April 27, 8-9:15 a.m. - Religion and worldview participatory session
The registration fee is $250 and the pre-conference costs $100. For more information or to register, visit the conference website.