DJ Sessions: From Jaco Pastorius To Ahmad Jamal

Bass guitarist Jaco Pastorius made a name for himself during his short and troubled life.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz listen back to a 1982 performance that is being reissued. We also hear music from the longtime American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, among others.

Music From The Segment

Jaco Pastorius, “Reza/Giant Steps”

Bill Cunliffe, “Blame it On My Youth” (written by Oscar Levant)

Linda May Han Oh, “Walk Against Wind”

Louis Hayes, “Ecaroh”

Ahmad Jamal, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

