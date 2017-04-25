Related Program: 
Enjoy a Variety of Plants at Annual Plant Sale

A student waters the plants in the Greenhouse

With spring comes gardening and if you’re looking to buy seeds or plants to grow, put Missouri State University’s upcoming Plant Sale from May 4-6, 2017, on your calendar. 

Held each spring for more than 15 years, Dr. Clydette Alsup-Egbers, associate professor of environmental plant science from MSU’s Darr College of Agriculture, leads the event with help from her students.

Alsup-Egbers shares more about the event and what customers can expect this year.

The sale will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 4 and 5, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 6 at the Greenhouse in Karls Hall on the MSU campus. For more information, contact Alsup-Egbers at 417-836-5095.

