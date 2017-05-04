The EPA: Erasing Past Actions

The Environmental Protection Agency has long gathered a wealth of data on climate change. This data and related information has been available to both scientists and the general public through their website. Under the current administration most of the immediate links and access to climate change research will be scrubbed from the site, although it should be possible to find it in the archives through persistent effort. Dr. Toby Dogwiler, a climatologist and the head of MSU’s GGP department, stops by to chat about this policy change and the disconnect he sees between the average citizen and their elected leaders on the issue of climate change.