Firm Identifies Sites for Redevelopment Along Springfield’s Kearney Street

An architecture firm has presented its recommendations for revitalizing Springfield’s Kearney Street to the city council.

PGAV Planners shared ideas during Tuesday’s council lunch.

It says Kearney Street has the potential to capture additional retail sales from the available $95 million in unmet household demand in the trade area around the corridor. That’s the nearly 3-mile stretch of Kearney between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue.

In its report, the agency identifies sites for redevelopment, placemaking strategies and suggests economic development tools to facilitate the project.

PGAV says discounted fashion chains like T.J. Maxx or Ross are good options for development as their sales are growing compared to retailers such as Macy’s. It says food halls have been growing trends in urban development, and suggests creating one along Kearny that doubles as a business incubator for entrepreneurs. The hall could fill in empty big box stores or vacant department stores, the firm suggests. It also recommends a food truck court.

Additionally, there’s a focus on pedestrian traffic through improved crosswalks, as well as signage showing Kearney’s connection to Route 66.

City council recently approved a resolution allowing cruising on the second Friday of each month, a popular past-time along the corridor before a no-cruising ordinance was established in the 1990s.

The final PGAV study will be completed in May.