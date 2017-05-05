Free Legal Help Available for Flood Victims

Missouri residents and business owners impacted by the recent floods have access to free legal services through the Missouri Bar’s Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline.

Missouri Bar President Dana Tippin Cutler said volunteer lawyers are available to help callers with questions. The hotline, 1-800-829-4128, is activated following natural disasters or other devastating events.

Volunteer lawyers will help storm survivors with the following:

Assistance with medical and property insurance claims

Counseling on landlord-tenant and real estate property and mortgage questions

Help with home repair contracts and contractors

Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster

Consumer protections such as price-gouging and avoiding scams in the rebuilding process

According to the Missouri Bar, calls are screened and then callers are referred to volunteer lawyers who agree to offer a telephone consultation, providing free legal advice for disaster-related problems. Callers who need representation in court or who have issues requiring fee-generating services will be referred to the appropriate services.