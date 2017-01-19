Free Will Leads To Other Thoughts On Science

For many years, philosophers and other deep-thinkers have discussed a wide array of ideas concerning humankind and our ability to make choices. This week I began reading a work by Erasmus, titled “On Free Will”, and while I am very interested in the subject matter of the book, I was immediately struck by several phrases which I found in the early parts of the work.

These phrases or sections make a strong case that knowledge which creates dissension or disagreement sometimes would be better off uninvestigated. While not a scholar of his works, I thought once again about the approach that scientists take which would be at odds with this sentiment. In science, the only approach is to investigate nature and to always make public the results of those investigations. Even though no actual vows are spoken, it is part of the creed of science, that more knowledge is always better than less.