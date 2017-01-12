Freezing Rain Expected to Impact the Ozarks

It was ten years ago today that a powerful ice storm hit the Ozarks leaving thousands of people without utilities for days. Springfield and Greene County along with other parts of southwest Missouri saw major ice accumulation on trees and power lines, and the National Weather Service described the landscape afterwards as looking like a war zone.

Trees were uprooted and fell on houses and vehicles, and tree limbs were scattered across yards and streets. About 200,000 residences were without power after the ice brought down electrical lines.

The ice storm expected to hit tonight won’t be nearly as bad for people in the Springfield area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gene Hatch.

"The ice storm that we had back in '07 saw anywhere from half an inch to--some areas locally had an inch and a half of ice, which is significantly more than what we are expecting with this potential ice storm," said Hatch.

He said forecasters are expecting around a quarter to a half inch of ice accumulation for the Springfield area with higher amounts further north.

According to Hatch, freezing rain is expected to begin towards the early morning hours tomorrow and continue into Saturday. It’s still uncertain exactly where the freezing line will set up.

"The only thing we are confident is it will be somewhere across southern Missouri. Depending on how north it does set up--it could be as north as I-44 or as far south as the Arkansas state line--depending on where it ultimately sets up will have an impact on freezing rain and ice accumulation," Hatch said.

The impact on roadways will be determined by road temperatures, which he said currently are above freezing.

According to Hatch, power lines could be affected. Most power lines, he said, can handle 1/4 inch of ice. But when they're coated with 1/2 to 3/4 inches of ice, they start to succumb to the weight.

He reminds people who might lose power because of the storm to not use generators or outdoor grills indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It won’t take long for the ice to disappear since temperatures are expected to warm to 50 degrees by Sunday.

Find more information on the ice storm from the National Weather Service here.