Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale a Success

Sales at the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale last week were the third highest in the Friends book sale history.

The sale raised just over $142,000. That’s compared to the first sale in 1985 that raised just $2500.

Library patrons donated six tractor-trailer loads of books, CD’s, DVD’s and more for the sale at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Friends of the Library holds two sales each year—one in the spring and one in the fall. Proceeds are used for library concerts and programs, improvements and author events.

The Friends Fall Book Sale is Oct. 17-21 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E*Plex.