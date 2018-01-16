Give Your Blood and Help Save Lives

Helping to save someone’s life is as easy as donating blood.

You will have the opportunity to do this Jan. 23-25, 2018, when Missouri State University hosts a blood drive on campus in honor of National Blood Donor Month.

The event is jointly organized by Missouri State’s Gamma Sigma Sigma and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Kenna Sheppard, Gamma Sigma Sigma president, and Brad Terry, Community Blood Center senior blood drive consultant, discuss the event and the need for blood donations.

The blood drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom. Community members are invited to participate. All donors will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, contact Terry at 417-227-5394.