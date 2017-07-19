Governor, Local Health and Law Enforcement to Speak at Springfield Opioid Summit

By 49 seconds ago

Springfield is the first of nine Missouri cities to hold events aimed at raising awareness for the opioid epidemic.

Thursday’s “Missouri Opioid Crisis Summit: Springfield Kickoff” will bring together community and state leaders to discuss the drug crisis and best interventions moving forward.

Credit Casey Fleser / Flickr

The event comes days after Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order establishing a prescription drug monitoring program throughout the state. The database will analyze prescriber and pharmacy prescription and dispensing data.

Missouri was the last state in the nation to adopt such a program.

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, which is tasked with created the database, one out of every 66 deaths in 2016 was due to opioid or opiate abuse. In 2015, that figure was one out of every 89 deaths.

The Opioid Summit Kickoff will take place at the White River Conference Center starting at 8:30 a.m.  Thursday. The event is free, but guests must register

Gov. Greitens is one of several scheduled speakers Thursday. Participants will also hear from, among others, Springfield health, law enforcement and economic development officials.

Eight other Missouri cities are scheduled to hold opioid awareness events in the coming weeks and months.

Tags: 
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
White River Conference Center
Eric Greitens

Related Content

Greitens' executive order creates statewide prescription drug monitoring program for Missouri

By Jul 17, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order Monday to set up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, ending Missouri's status as the final state in the nation without such a database. 

The order also bypasses another round of debates in the Missouri legislature, which came close to establishing a broad program during the regular session, but failed. Several cities and counties in the state already have set up their own monitoring program. 