Greitens Taps Sarah Steelman to Head Office of Administration

Republican Gov. Elect-Eric Greitens has named former state treasurer Sarah Steelman commissioner of the Office of Administration.

Greitens made the announcement in Springfield Friday during an event honoring women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

“[She’s] a proven leader who’s focused on returning government to the people, focused on accountability and ethics in government, and I’m proud to have her on the team,” said Greitens.

Steelman served as the state Treasurer from 2005 to 2009. She ran an unsuccessful Republican primary campaign for governor in 2008, and was defeated four years later in the primary for U.S. Senate.

Steelman will replace current Office of Administration Commissioner Doug Nelson.

Greitens’ stop in Springfield Friday comes two days before he’s sworn in as Missouri’s 56th governor. During his address to the crowd, Greitens reiterated promises made during his campaign to “end politics and usual” and “the culture of corruption in Jefferson City.” He noted plans on inauguration day to hold a ceremony honoring the state’s teachers, farmers, and veterans, among others, in lieu of the traditional parade.

Friday’s event included speakers with the Women’s Foundation and representatives from the Missouri State University Foundation initiative, Rosie. It’s an advocate network for current and prospective female founders, business owners and leaders in the Greater Springfield area.

He said his initial focus as governor will be on more jobs and higher pay for Missourians.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to be here at this wonderful event,” he said, “Where we’re encouraging young entrepreneurs and young innovators who are building businesses and growing jobs throughout Springfield and throughout all of Missouri.”

Greitens is scheduled to take the oath of office Monday at the state capitol in Jefferson City around noon, followed by his inaugural speech.

KSMU is teaming with KCUR to bring you coverage of the inauguration ceremonies beginning at 11 am Monday.