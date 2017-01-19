Growth Continues at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Springfield-Branson National Airport had more passengers than ever before in 2016. It was the second year in a row that a record number of people used the airport. More than 950,000 flew in and out, up 4.3 percent from 2015.

Tom Babik, chairman of the airport’s board of directors, credits what he calls a strong southwest Missouri economy for the increase. According to Babik, 2016 was the fifth year in a row that passenger numbers at the airport grew.

The airport’s director of aviation, Brian Weiler, hopes to see the passenger count top one million this year. According to Weiler, that would be a game changer with airlines more willing to consider new service and retailers more inclined to improve food and retail options.

Other areas saw growth, too, including the number of scheduled airline flights, which went up 10 percent. The total number of available airline seats rose 12 percent, and the total number of take offs and landings were up 13 percent.