Hard Freeze Expected Overnight in Missouri and Arkansas Ozarks

It may be spring on the calendar, but it won't feel like it outdoors tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20's: 21 is the expected low in Springfield.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Eric Wise, said the cause is a Canadian air mass that will dip into Missouri.

The cold temperatures will take a toll on plants. "Any vegetation, especially that's already blooming and sensitive to early spring freezes, will likely be damaged or killed with these temperatures tonight," Wise said.

The wide temperature variations the area has been experiencing are common for this time of the year in the Ozarks, according to Wise. But he said "this is a particularly cold air mass for April."

Temperatures won't be as cold Saturday night, but they will still fall below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Along with the cold temperatures tonight will be a wintry mix of precipitation. A dusting to an inch of snow is predicted for Springfield, and areas to the east of Highway 65 could get one to two inches, which Wise said could cause travel problems.

"There could be some slick spots on the roads, especially where they get those heavier amounts of snow," he said. If any snow melts this evening it will re-freeze on roadways.

Warmer temperatures return next week with a high in the upper 60's on Wednesday and a high of 74 on Thursday.