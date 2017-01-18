Related Program: 
Health Secretary Nominee Tom Price Prepares For Questioning On ACA

  Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
    Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
  House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price, R-Ga., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, delivers the keynote address at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution entitled "A Reform Agenda for the Federal Budget Process," Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
    House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price, R-Ga., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, delivers the keynote address at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution entitled "A Reform Agenda for the Federal Budget Process," Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), is taking the hot seat Wednesday, facing questions from lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee.

The discussion will likely include Price’s views on the Affordable Care Act, as well as how he would plan to reshape the nation’s health care system.

NPR congressional reporter Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what to expect from the hearing.

