Henry the Hippo's Baby Arrives Early at Cincinnati Zoo

Henry the Hippo, who used to call Dickerson Park Zoo home, has a new calf. His companion, Bibi, at his new home—the Cincinnati Zoo—had a baby Tuesday. But it’s not all good news. The Nile hippo calf arrived prematurely, and zoo staff are working around the clock to care for it.

The female calf wasn’t expected until March. At 25 pounds, the baby is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species.

The calf wasn’t able to walk and nurse from her mom. Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo, says staff members are giving her fluids and keeping her moist and warm. She says, since the baby hippo’s system is underdeveloped, getting her to a healthy weight “will be a challenge.”

According to Gorsuch, the hippo’s heart and lungs sound good and she is pretty responsive to stimuli, but staff aren’t sure how developed her muscles and brain are.

The baby’s birth is the first birth of a Nile hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years.