Historic Ozark Grain Mill to be Restored

The man behind Bass Pro Shops and Wonders of Wildlife is hoping to bring an old grain mill in the Ozarks back to life.

Johnny Morris is restoring the historic Ozark Mill, a working grain mill along the Finley River in Ozark, which dates back to 1833.

The structure will undergo extensive preventative maintenance to restore its foundation and prevent further flood damage. Workers will lift the building off its foundation and move it temporarily so the foundation can be rebuilt.

Morris said, "we intend to eventually open this historic facility to the public and create a very special venue that celebrates our region’s unique history, ingenuity and culture."

He said he was inspired to restore the Ozark Mill by his own family’s history. His grandfather owned and operated a mill in Willard.

Significant restoration efforts are expected to begin next month.