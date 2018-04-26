House committee investigating Greitens hires extra help

The Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens has beefed up its staff.



A spokesman for committee chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, said former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward “Chip” Robertson, Jr., and Sedalia attorney Mark Kempton will serve as special counsel to the committee as it continues its investigation.



“Judge Robertson provides experience and knowledge to our committee as we continue to fairly and thoroughly investigate the facts,” Barnes said in a written statement. “We welcome the expertise of Judge Robertson and Mark Kempton as the committee continues its work.”



Robertson served on the Missouri Supreme Court from 1985 to 1998, and also served a two-year term as Chief Justice from July 1991 to June 1993. He’s now a partner at a Kansas City law firm. Kempton briefly served as a prosecuting attorney in Pettis County in the late 1970’s, and is now a partner at a Sedalia law firm.



The committee released a report containing allegations that Greitens had a physical and sexually abusive relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. He’s awaiting trial next month on an invasion of privacy charge. Greitens has repeatedly said he’s the target of a witch hunt and predicts he’ll be found innocent.



