House Speaker Paul Ryan Will Not Seek Re-Election

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan will announce Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018, a source familiar with the speaker's decision tells NPR.

Ryan will not step down before then.

There have been rumors for some time that Ryan could retire. He already passed a signature piece of legislation on taxes, something he's been focused on since he began his public career.

Congress is not expected to get much, if anything, else done this year.

Ryan's tenure has been something of an uneasy one since even before taking the job. Ryan took the job after House Speaker John Boehner was ousted, under pressure from conservatives in his conference.

He was thought to have little interest in the job, given his position as chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. But he was roundly seen as the only person who could get the votes necessary to be elected to the post.

Those tensions didn't entirely go away. Under his tenure, Republicans were unable to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. After the high-profile failure last year, Ryan described Obamacare as "the law of the land."

His relationship with President Trump was also an uneasy one. He was critical of Trump's demeanor during the 2016 campaign, but he soon swallowed those criticisms when Trump won.

Hoping to push forward on conservative legislation, Ryan worked with the president more than against, but he was still — on a near-daily basis — quizzed by reporters on the latest Trump tweet or sound-off.

Ryan has also long been thought to have ambitions for higher office. Getting out of the spotlight now, especially in the Trump era, could help those ambitions. Ryan, the vice-presidential candidate with Mitt Romney in 2012, is, after all, only 48.

Being a congressional leader is usually not helpful to a politician's public image. They often become lightning rods for political partisanship. Getting out now, one theory goes, Ryan could lay low and potentially run for president at a later date.

Ryan's exit also adds another potential target for Democrats looking to take over the House this year. The filing deadline to get on the primary ballot in Wisconsin is June 1. The primary is Aug. 14.

