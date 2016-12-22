HUD Announces Grant Awards for Homeless Services in Missouri

The nonprofit Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness says it’s received over $900,000 in funding for 2017 fiscal year through the Continuum of Care grant.

The money is distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and will be used by the Alliance to serve people in Springfield and the counties of Greene, Christian and Webster. Specifically, the funds will be to support homeless services during the next year, with a focus on housing.

“This funding will help our community further its collaborative efforts to help our neighbors in need,” said Michelle Garand, Deputy Director, Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention, Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “In addition to continuing to provide preventive services for those at risk or experiencing homelessness, local organizations will be able to provide additional affordable housing options for families, chronically homeless individuals, veterans and youth.”

The first-tier award totaling $901,775 will fund eight local programs through the Missouri Department of Mental Health/OACAC Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, and The Kitchen, Inc. According to a news release, a bonus project through The Kitchen, Inc. was awarded $44,277 that will provide permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless veterans.

Second-tier funding, however, was not awarded to The Kitchen Inc for its Housing First Support and Operations project.

According to the news release, “This is a funding loss of $47,452 intended to support case management and wrap around case coordination for the chronically homeless participating in the organization’s Housing First program.”

Community Partnership of the Ozarks has facilitated the local Continuum of Care program since 1995 when HUD established the program nationally.