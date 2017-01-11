Ice Accumulations Possible in the Ozarks Early Friday into Saturday

A very strong Arctic front is expected to move into the Ozarks, and with it will come freezing rain and possible ice accumulations late tomorrow night into Saturday. A winter storm watch is in effect late tomorrow night through Saturday afternoon. That’s contrasted with the very warm temperatures we had today. The high in Springfield—73 degrees—tied with the record high on this day in 1911.

Meteorologist Rob Frye doesn’t expect any major travel impact from the winter weather initially. But as temperatures drop, possibly below freezing, Friday, and a couple of rounds of freezing rain and rain move through, roads could get icy.

"Our confidence in receiving freezing rain is continuing to grow. The exact amount and exactly when that 32 degree line will push to the north is questionable," said Frye.

He said, eventually the 32 degree line will move north, changing freezing precipitation in the Springfield area to rain.

But, according to Frye, from the storm’s onset Friday morning through around noon on Saturday we “could see some potentially impactful accumulations.”