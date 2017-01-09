IMAGES: Greitens Becomes Missouri's 56th Governor

Missouri’s first inauguration of a governor in eight years brought thousands to the state capitol in Jefferson City Monday to witness the swearing in of Republican Eric Greitens and four other newly elected constitutional officers.

The day started with an interfaith worship service followed by an event honoring Missouri's veterans, law enforcement, teachers, and farmers, among others.

At approximately 12:00 pm, with state Supreme Court Justice Patricia Breckenridge conducting the oath of office and a B-2 Steal Bomber flying overhead, Greitens became Missouri’s 56th governor.

The inaugural speech that followed spoke to his campaign platform of fighting corruption and changing course from current political practices.

“The people have spoken, and a new direction has been decided. For decades, Missourians have talked about change. Now, it’s time to fight for that change!”

Citing Missouri’s motto “Show-Me,” Greitens says citizens “don’t much value big talk” and that big achievements require hard work.

“Show me doesn’t mean give me. It means prove it can be done and we will do it,” he said.

After his speech, Greitens aimed to turn words into action by signing an executive order that bans gifts from lobbyists to state employees of the executive branch and closes the revolving door between the Governor’s office and lobbyists.

“No one who’s worked in my administration will ever lobby me; period,” said Greitens before signing the orders in his second floor office. “This is a first and important step in cleaning up Jefferson City, and it’s also a first and important step in taking Missouri in a new direction.”

The newly sworn-in governor and former Navy Seal then conducted a review of National Guard troops and the state Highway Patrol on the capitol’s north lawn adjacent to the Missouri river. He told the uniformed men and women that they have his support.

“I want you to know that as governor every day I will hold in my heart the sacrifices that you and your families make for the people of Missouri.”

Greitens would then be escorted the two blocks from the statehouse to his new house at Madison St. and Capitol Ave. aboard the famous Budweiser Clydesdale Wagon.

At the Governor’s Mansion, he and his wife Sheena welcome in citizens for the Public Receiving Line, with hundreds lining the sidewalks to meet the state’s new chief executive and First Lady.

Inauguration Day would conclude with the Inaugural Ball. It included the Grand March, wherein the Missouri Assembly, Supreme Court Judges, and Constitutional Officers are received. Country music star and Missouri native Sara Evans was said to scheduled to perform.