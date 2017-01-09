Inauguration Event Recognizes Local Law Enforcement, Missouri's Patriots

A local law enforcement official was honored during inauguration proceedings Monday for applying a tourniquet to woman after her leg was severed in a car accident.

Sgt. Trevor Teeling of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was among roughly 150 Missourians recognized during the Honor our Heroes event that took place prior to Eric Greitens being sworn in as governor. The ceremony was held in lieu of the traditional inaugural parade.

Teeling said he was just doing his job.

“There’s a lot of different stressers that come with this job but at the end of the day it’s truly a rewarding job getting to help our community and serve them.”

According to Teeling, one of the woman’s legs was severed after a truck pinned her against a brick wall.

“I went back to the car, grabbed a tourniquet, put the tourniquet on, got her stabilized until EMTs could get there,” he said.

His supervisor, Cpt. Royce Denny, who was in attendance at the ceremony, says it’s an honor to have him on the team.

“I can’t tell everyone how proud I am of him of him but this is a good opportunity for people to see what a great job he did; an outstanding officer and how dedicated he is to the community,” said Denny.

Aside from law enforcement, honorees included farmers, teachers, veterans and families of the fallen. Among the speakers was Donna Axelson, mother of fallen soldier Matthew “Axe” Axelson. He was one of four Navy SEALs who took part in Operation Red Wing, whose story was immortalized in the book and film “Lone Survivor.”

“We are here today to not only to honor Missouri patriots but also the families that raised those patriots,” said a tearful Axelson. “So I personally want to thank the moms and dads, the brothers and sisters, the aunts and uncles, the grandparents who taught these men and women love of country and patriotism.”

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL himself, called Matthew Axelson “a great friend.” The two were members of BUD/S Class 237.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, honorees were called up one-by-one and presented a coin to symbolize their service or that of the fallen.