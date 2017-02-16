Inside Your Head: The Physics of Medical Imaging in the Study of Mood

Dr. Allison Nugent has been looking inside our brains for many years now. An alumna of Missouri State, she proceeded to Duke University, where she obtained her Ph.D. in 2000. She took her expertise to the National Institutes of Mental Health and has been working on medical imaging ever since.

Using techniques rooted in physics, she has explored how medical imaging can yield insight into the mechanisms of mood disorders. This type of affliction has typically been only treated without a full understanding of the causes or correlations with brain function. Many of the methods she is currently using can yield new insight into the link between our brain’s working and the manifestation of debilitating symptoms.