An introvert in the spotlight: Shrink or shine?

How does an introvert land on stage with a successful career in the spotlight?

Lisa Brescia, assistant professor of theatre and dance at Missouri State University, says it is possible.

An interview with Brescia

Her expertise is in musical theatre acting, Brescia says, including smoothing the moments between script and lyrics and finding appropriate movements to act out the songs. However, that is not what she is teaching currently.

Brescia only recently moved to Missouri after a rewarding career on Broadway – playing iconic roles like Elphaba in “Wicked,” a lead in Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical “Aida” and Donna in “Mamma Mia.” She tells us a bit about her experience as another well-known Mama.