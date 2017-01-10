Related Program: 
An introvert in the spotlight: Shrink or shine?

By 31 minutes ago
"Sherlock Holmes" at Tent Theatre

How does an introvert land on stage with a successful career in the spotlight?

Lisa Brescia, assistant professor of theatre and dance at Missouri State University, says it is possible.

 

Her expertise is in musical theatre acting, Brescia says, including smoothing the moments between script and lyrics and finding appropriate movements to act out the songs. However, that is not what she is teaching currently.

Brescia only recently moved to Missouri after a rewarding career on Broadway – playing iconic roles like Elphaba in “Wicked,” a lead in Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical “Aida” and Donna in “Mamma Mia.” She tells us a bit about her experience as another well-known Mama.

Missouri State University
College of Arts and Letters
Missouri State Uiversity Department of Theatre and Dance
Tent Theatre Offers a Great Escape

By May 10, 2016
Tent Theatre

Each spring the tent goes up at Missouri State, sparking excitement for Tent Theatre. It’s been the breeding ground for amazing talent and continues to thrive with renewed energy every season. Mark Templeton and Sarah Wiggin share about this year’s season.

Fifty-four years into this summer tradition, the campus and community should be as excited as ever for great shows and a unique experience. Tickets went on sale May 9, and are sure to go fast for this season:

Save the Date: Ozarks Celebration Festival Sept. 9-11

By Aug 30, 2016

When you think about the Ozarks – what image do you conjure up in your mind? When the late Dr. John Keiser, former Missouri State University president, dreamed of the Ozarks Celebration Festival about 20 years ago, he wanted a festival that celebrated the many facets of the Ozarks. The goal of the festival was to give festival goers - and new faculty and students - a sense of place.

Barb Jones, director of special events for the College of Arts and Letters at Missouri State University would like to invite the entire community to participate in this free festival Sept. 9-11.