Judge Sentences Nassar To 40 To 175 Years In Prison

The former sports doctor who admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison as the judge declared: “I just signed your death warrant.”

The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Larry Nassar’s victims were able to confront him face to face in a Michigan courtroom.

Lindsey Smith (@lzsmitty) of Michigan Radio shares the latest with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

With reporting from The Associated Press

