Lawmaker says constituents can borrow his gun while visiting Missouri Capitol

A Kansas City-area lawmaker is offering to allow some visitors to the Missouri Capitol to borrow a gun while inside the building.



Rep. Nick Marshall, R-Parkville, is not happy with the decision to resume using metal detectors for anyone visiting the Missouri Capitol.

He's posted a flier on his Capitol office door, along with an identical post on his Facebook page, letting visitors know they can borrow a firearm from his office "for the duration" of their visit.

The only requirements are that visitors possess a conceal-carry endorsement or permit and that they live in Marshall's legislative district.

He also decried the return of metal detectors in a Facebook post dated Jan. 10:

There's no word yet on whether anyone in the Greitens administration will try to prevent Marshall from letting anyone borrow his gun. House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, calls the offer "unfortunate."

One of Marshall's colleagues, state Rep. Don Phillips, R-Kimberling City, told the Kansas City Star it's possible that he is just being sarcastic. Marshall has been unavailable for comment since posting his gun loan offer.

Metal detectors had been part of the Missouri Capitol's security measures following the 9/11 attacks, but they were removed in 2003.

