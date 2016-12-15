Lights to Go On Once Again at Timmons Temple

The lights could be on at Timmons Temple by Christmas. Electrical work is scheduled to be done tonight at the church, which was moved to Silver Springs Park after a fundraising effort to save it from demolition.

The Springfield-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers plans to install branch circuits, lights and electrical components for HVAC through its Journeyman Apprenticeship Program.

IBEW business manager, Roger Mayfield calls it “a win-win” since the journeymen will get real world experience and needed work will get done on the church that served the city’s African-American community for more than 80 years.

Work is ongoing at the building. Interior improvements were made earlier this year including connection to water, sanitary sewer and electric service as well as plumbing, framing and installation of new restrooms. Outside, concrete steps, a ramp and sidewalks have been added. Fundraising efforts continue--nearly $50,000 is needed to finish work at Timmons Temple.

