Line Worker Training Program to be Offered in Lebanon

The line worker training program , which will debut this fall at Ozarks Technical Community College Lebanon Center, will lead to an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Distribution Systems.

Local electric companies, private donors and the college partnered to develop the curriculum and secure needed equipment.

OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon said this is another example of how the college aligns its degrees and curriculum with community and industry needs.

Through the program, students will learn how to build, repair and operate the nation’s power grid. Instruction includes how to safely climb utility poles and install and maintain electrical distribution systems. And students will be trained in first aid CPR and obtain a commercial driver’s license.

Currently, the State Technical College of Missouri is the only higher education institution in Missouri that offers a two-year associate degree in electrical distribution systems.