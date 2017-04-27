List of Candidates Narrowed Down for Springfield City Council General Seat D

Six finalists have been chosen for the Springfield City Council General Seat D position. They are Scott Bailes, manager of market development with the Springfield Cardinals; Diana Day, chief business officer with People Centric Consulting Group LLC; Kent Hyde, senior partner with the law firm of Hyde, Love & Overby, LLP; Richard Ollis with the insurance company, Ollis/Akers/Arney; Jane Sellars, a retired Springfield teacher; and Isabelle Jimenez Walker, owner/broker of Eagle Management & Realty 1 LLC.

The position was vacated when Ken McClure won the mayor's seat during the April 4 election.

Interviews are being scheduled for 1 p.m. May 9. City Council is expected to choose the new council member immediately following the interviews. A candidate must receive five or more votes from council members to be appointed.

The new council member will serve until the next City Council election in April 2019.